Blackstone Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Blackstone Inc. lowered its position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Bright Health Group worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 1,308,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,241. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

