Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Block comprises approximately 2.1% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,812 shares of company stock valued at $25,586,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 12,335,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,986,973. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $270.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

