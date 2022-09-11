BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $2,509.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

