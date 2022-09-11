Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,881 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 28.95% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,515. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

