BlueSpruce Investments LP Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,642 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 6.5% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned about 0.30% of PayPal worth $403,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,029,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,462. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $289.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

