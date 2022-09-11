BlueSpruce Investments LP Sells 4,465 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BlueSpruce Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 1.5% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $90,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 83,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.56. 422,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,589. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.53.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

