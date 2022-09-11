Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boliden AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BDNNY opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

