BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $203,877.47 and $139,224.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,074 coins and its circulating supply is 890,286 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple.There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.