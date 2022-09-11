Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,044 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Booking worth $127,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $75.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,981.03. 527,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,051.93.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

