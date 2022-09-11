Boson Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.22 million and $2.43 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

