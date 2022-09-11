Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,339,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,176,830 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,026,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 78,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3,675.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 188,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

