Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,764 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $175,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,370,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $240.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average is $244.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

