Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. 3,543,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

