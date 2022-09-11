Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

CI traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.84. 1,362,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.69 and its 200 day moving average is $262.00. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $294.53.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

