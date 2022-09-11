Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $18.80 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $695.46. 536,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

