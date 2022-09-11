Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $24.50 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.03. 1,292,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,662. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

