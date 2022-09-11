Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $40.44 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,437 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.