Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 11,585 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.97.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.96. 2,040,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.