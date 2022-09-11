Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $116,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $522.40. 2,301,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

