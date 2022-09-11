Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Altice USA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 339,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $139,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 161.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altice USA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
