Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target at $14.20

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

SecureWorks Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.60 on Friday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 35.2% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 113.7% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

