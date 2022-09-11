Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target at $81.91

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

