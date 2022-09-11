Brokerages Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $36.93

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,595 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. New York Times has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

