Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 3,427 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,150,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,687,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.