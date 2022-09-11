Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

