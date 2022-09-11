Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

