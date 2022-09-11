Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $10.99 on Friday, reaching $450.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,662. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day moving average of $432.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.