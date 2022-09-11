Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $6.09 on Friday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,937,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.