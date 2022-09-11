Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $7,151,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $132.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

