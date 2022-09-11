Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ABB by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ABB by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 1,857,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
