Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $258,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 15,894,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

