Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $42,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.17.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded up $28.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.50. 1,313,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,065. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

