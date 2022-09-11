Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $174.68 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,728 shares of company stock worth $62,046,124 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

