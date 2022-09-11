CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Raised to €3.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.66.

CaixaBank Trading Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

