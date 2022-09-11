Cajutel (CAJ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,730.00

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Cajutel has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $2,730.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cajutel has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cajutel coin can currently be bought for $8.04 or 0.00037132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Cajutel Coin Profile
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
