Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Calix makes up about 3.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Calix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calix Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,562. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.