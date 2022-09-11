Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Page Arthur B owned 0.12% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CATC stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.75. 10,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,287. The firm has a market cap of $580.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.47. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

