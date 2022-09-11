Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Cano Health Price Performance

CANO opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

