Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Asensus Surgical Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

