Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $384,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

