Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $136.16 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,790 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 5.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $136,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,064. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

