Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27.92 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $200,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $43,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ATUS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,712,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,954. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

