Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $68.25 Million Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,130,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,248,000. Change Healthcare makes up about 2.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 1,632,717 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after buying an additional 1,043,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 654,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $25.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Change Healthcare Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.