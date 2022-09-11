Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $68.25 Million Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,130,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,248,000. Change Healthcare makes up about 2.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 1,632,717 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after buying an additional 1,043,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 654,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Several research firms recently commented on CHNG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

