Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes $50.07 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,069,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.9% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148,940 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $22,176,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.4 %

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

