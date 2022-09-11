Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.50% of Emerson Electric worth $289,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.