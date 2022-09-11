Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,698 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,252,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,083 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 724,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

