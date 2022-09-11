Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,103 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of Nutrien worth $70,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $381,254,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

NYSE:NTR traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $117.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

