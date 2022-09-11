Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $92,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 41,932 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,544 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

