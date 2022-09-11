Captrust Financial Advisors Has $45.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. increased its position in Home Depot by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 6,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.77. 2,769,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.92 and its 200 day moving average is $302.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

