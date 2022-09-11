Captrust Financial Advisors Has $54.22 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $145.70. 5,585,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,944. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

